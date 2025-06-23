Meghalaya Jobs NIT Meghalaya Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or jobs in NIT Meghalaya in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF)-funded Project entitled “Cyber-Resilient Robust Voltage Control of DERs-Dominated Active Distribution Networks” in 2025. The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is one among the thirty-one NITs in India altogether established under the NIT Act 2007 (Amended 2012) of the Parliament of India as Institutes of National Importance with full funding support from the Ministry of Education (Shiksha Mantralaya), Government of India. Its vision is to a Centre of Excellence vibrant with academic activities and also bubbling with youthful creative energy, making significant contribution to the World of Knowledge and Technology and to the Development of the State, the Region and the Nation. Its mission is to impart quality education in the fields of Engineering, Science and Technology at Undergraduate as well as Postgraduate levels with special attention to encourage innovation and creativity in these fields in a clean and healthy environment.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : M.Tech./M.E in Electrical Engineering with specialization in Power & Energy Systems, Power Electronics & Drives, Renewable Energy, Smart Grid (or equivalent).

Fellowship : Rs. 37000.00 /- (Rupees Thirty-Seven Thousand) Per Month (The fellowship is available for a maximum period of 3 years or until the end of the project.)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Age Limit : Preferably below 35 years as on the date of interview.

Also Read : 10 Hilsa fish dishes to try this summer

How to apply :

Candidates may send soft copy of the duly filled-up application form through e-mail to arunima.dutta@nitm.ac.in latest by 31 July, 2025.

The subject of the email should me “Application for JRF in the Department of EE”.

The following documents (softcopy) are altogether to be submitted along with the application form-

Publications (If any)

All Marksheets and Certificates (Class 10 Onwards).

Age Proof.

CV

Last date for application submission is 31 July, 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here