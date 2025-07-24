Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or jobs in NEIGRIHMS Meghalaya.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Deputy Medical Superintendent, Bio-Medical Engineering and Medical Superintendent on direct recruitment basis.

Name of post : Deputy Medical Superintendent

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Level-11 of Pay Matrix

Qualification & Experience :

1. A medical qualification included in the first schedule to Indian Medical Council Act 1956 (person possessing qualification included in part-II of the third schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in section 13 (3) of the Act).

2. MD/MS degree recognized by MCI.

3. The candidate must be registered with Central/State Medical Council.

4. Five years experience in the administration of a Major Hospital of atleast 500 beds or any health care organization. Preference will be given to candidates having MHA or MD Hospital Administration

Age Limit : Not exceeding 40 years

Name of post : Bio Medical Engineering

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Level-10 of Pay Matrix

Qualification & Experience :

1. Bachelor’s Degree in Bio Medical Engineering from a recognized Engineering Institute OR B.Tech/B.E. (Electrical) from a reputed Engineering Institute.

2. Three years’ experience in a relevant field in a Medical Institute in installation and maintenance of medical equipment

Age Limit : Not exceeding 40 years

Name of post : Medical Physicist

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Level-10 of Pay Matrix

Qualification & Experience :

1. M.Sc in Medical Physics or equivalent from a recognized University

Or

2. (i) M.Sc in Physics from a recognized University.

(ii) A post Graduate diploma/degree in Radiological/ Medical Physics from a recognized university/ institution.

Age Limit : Not exceeding 35 years

How to apply :

Aspiring applicants satisfying the eligibility criteria in all respect can submit their application in the prescribed form through email to ar-esttii@neigrihms.gov.in on or before the last date of submission of application.

Candidates must mandatorily submit a signed copy of the original Application in the prescribed form along with self-attested copies of documents in support of their eligibility i.e. Qualification, Experience, Registration Certificate, Age/Date of Birth, Category, NOC etc. , One recent passport size photograph through Speed Post/ Registered Post so as to reach within the last date of submission of application.

The envelope containing the application form and self-attested copies of documents should be super-scribed “Application for the Post of ………………………………………………….”

Applicants must send it to the following address:- The Director, North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Director’s Administrative Block, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong – 793018

Last date for submission of application is 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here