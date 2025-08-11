Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative posts or jobs in NEHU Shillong Meghalaya.

North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Scientific Administrative Assistant in a DBT, GOI-funded research project at Bioinformatics Centre entitled “BIODIVERSITY INFORMATICS: North-east India Bio-Bank of Codes Network (NIBBCoNet): BIC.” The North-Eastern Hill University Act (24 of 1973) passed by both Houses of Parliament received the assent of the President of India on May 26th, 1973. It was published in the Gazette of India (Extraordinary) on May 26th, 1973 together with the First Schedule of the Act incorporating the Statutes of the University. The objectives of the University, as laid down in the act, are “to disseminate and advance knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities in such branches of learning as it may deem fit; to pay special attention to the improvement of the social and economic conditions and welfare of the people of the hill areas of the North-eastern region, and in particular, the intellectual, academic and cultural advancement”.

Name of post : Scientific Administrative Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications: Graduate degree in B.Tech, B. Sc. Computer Science, IT Or B.C.A., MCA,

M.Sc. Bioinformatics.

Desirable Qualifications:

The candidates having one-year experience related to administrative/financial/purchase in

Industrial/Academic/Government Institutions and Scientific Activities and Services are desirable.

Furthermore, the candidate should have a good typing speed and must be fluent in computer use

including typing (Hindi/English)

Monthly Emoluments: Rs. 18,000 + HRA as per DBT Sanction order

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their applications in the email devbioinfo@gmail.com

Last date for submission of applications is 18th August 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here