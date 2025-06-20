Meghalaya Jobs NEHU Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or jobs in NEHU Meghalaya in 2025.

North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Research Assistant (one) and Field Investigator (one) for ICSSR sponsored Minor Project (2024-25) entitled “Vulnerabilities and strengths: A study of sex workers in Meghalaya” under Dr. Rashi Bhargava, Assistant Professor in the Department of Sociology as Project Director in 2025.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications:

Post graduate in social science discipline (55% minimum) with NET /M.Phil. / Ph.D. Prior experience of fieldwork and qualitative research Proficiency in IT skills, including Microsoft Office and G-Suite applications. (Google doc, spreadsheet and slides,) Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English

Desirable:

Strong interest and proven experience in working on gender related research Working Knowledge of one of the three languages – Khasi, Pnar or Garo Familiarity with the sociocultural context of communities in Meghalaya

Salary – Rs. 37,000/- per Month (Fixed)

Name of post : Field Investigators

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Essential Qualifications:

Post graduate in social science discipline with minimum 55% marks Written and spoken knowledge of Garo and of English is mandatory

Desirable :

Domicile of Meghalaya Prior field and qualitative research experience with documentary evidence Working knowledge of IT skills, including Microsoft Office and GSuite applications. (Google doc,

spreadsheet and slides,) Comfortable working in remote settings in Meghalaya

How to apply :

Interested candidates may write to rbhargava168@gmail.com along with a detailed curriculum vitae (CV) with details like educational qualifications, NET, research degree/experience (if applicable) and name of two referees on or before 5:00 pm on 23rd June 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here