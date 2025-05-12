Meghalaya Jobs NEC Secretariat Shillong Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in NEC Secretariat Shillong Meghalaya in 2025.

North Eastern Council (NEC) Secretariat Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Consultant (Management Information System) in 2025. The North Eastern Council is the nodal agency for the economic and social development of the North Eastern Region which consists of the eight States of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. The North Eastern Council was constituted in 1971 by an Act of Parliament. The constitution of the Council has marked the beginning of a new chapter of concerted and planned endeavour for the rapid development of the Region. Over the last fifty years, NEC has been instrumental in setting in motion a new economic endeavour aimed at removing the basic handicaps that stood in the way of normal development of the region and has ushered in an era of new hope in this backward area full of great potentialities.

Name of post : Junior Consultant (Management Information System)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

A.(i) MA in Economics or M.Sc in Statistics/Mathematics or M.Sc (IT) or M?? ?r MCA or BE (Computer Science).

(ii) Candidates having MA in Economics or M.Sc in Statistics/Mathematics should posses minimum 1 year certificate course in Computer especially MS Word, MS Excel, MS PPT etc. from any reputed

institute recognized by the State/Central Government authorities concerned.

B. One year of handling statistical data especially in MS Excel.

Desirable : Two years working experience in government sector.

Job Roles :

(i) Collection, compilation, interpretation of statistical data relating to projects/plans/schemes

of NEC

(ii) Preparation of PPT and statistical tables for meetings, visit of VIPs and monthly reports etc.

(iii) Any other works assigned from time to time.

How to apply :

The interested candidate may download the application form from the NEC website. They should send their duly filled in application with the detailed bio-data latest by the 30th May, 2025. They should send it to the Director (Admn), North Eastern Council Secretariat, Nongrim Hills, Shillong-793003, Meghalaya.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here