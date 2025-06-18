Meghalaya Jobs Meghalaya High Court Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in High Court of Meghalaya in 2025.

The High Court of Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Stenographer and also Computer Operator in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Stenographer Grade-I

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Level– 16 (Rs. 49,000/-)

Qualification : Bachelor degree from a recognized University with diploma in Stenography in English also with minimum speed of 120 wpm in shorthand and typing speed of 50 wpm in computer

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Stenographer Grade-II

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Level– 11 (Rs. 37,800/-)

Qualification : Bachelor degree from a recognized University with diploma in Stenography in English also with minimum speed of 100 wpm in shorthand and typing speed of 40 wpm in computer

Name of post : Computer Operator

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Level– 7 (Rs. 28,400/-)

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University with Diploma/ Certificate in Computers also.

Also Read : 10 Ways To Find Inner Peace

How to apply :

Candidates are to apply and also submit their applications strictly through online mode by clicking on the “Online Application” icon appearing in the website viz. www.meghalayahighcourt.nic.in

The last date for receiving online applications is on 15th July, 2025 by 1700 hours.

Application Fees :

Application Fees for the said posts for general applicants is Rs.400/-(Rupees Four hundred) only and Rs.200/-(Rupees Two hundred) only for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe.

Application fees may altogether be paid by using the following modes:

1. ATM Cum Debit Card issued by State Bank of India or also Net Banking of State Bank of India’s account-holders. Please select ePayment and select State Bank of India in the Meghalaya Portal Page and proceed for payment.

2. Cash payment at any branch of SBI using eChallans: Candidates may also pay by Cash at any branch of SBI. For cash payments using eChallan, select Payment across Rank Counter and generate the eChallan. Take a print-out also of the same and make the required payments.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here