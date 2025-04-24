Meghalaya Jobs Meghalaya High Court Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various legal positions or jobs in Meghalaya High Court Shillong in 2025.

Meghalaya High Court Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Law Clerks in 2025. Under the North Eastern Areas (Reorganization) Act, 1971 and other related laws Amendment Act, 2012 separate High Court in the name of High Court of Meghalaya came into being for the State of Meghalaya w.e.f. 23rd March, 2013. The High Court of Meghalaya saw the inauguration from Hon’ble Mr. Justice Altamas Kabir, the then Chief Justice of India in the presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya and the then Hon’ble Union Minister of Law and Justice on 25th March, 2013 in its new building.

Name of post : Law Clerks

No. of posts : 3

Qualifications:

(1) The candidate must have a LL.B degree from any recognized universities in India, whether enrolled or not as an advocate with Bar Council of India or with any Bar Council of any States.

(2) A candidate studying in the final year of any accredited law course is also eligible to apply subject to furnishing proof of acquiring Law qualification at the time of interview.

(3) A candidate must have basic knowledge of computer including retrieval of desired information from various search engines/ processes such as Manupatra, SCC Online, Lexis Nexis, Westlaw etc.

Age limit : The candidate must be an Indian national, not less than 23 years of age and not

more than 33 years of age as on the date of the advertisement inviting applications.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to the Office of Registrar General, High Court of Meghalaya , Shillong within May 23, 2025

Every candidate shall pay non-refundable examination fee of Rs. 100/- (One hundred rupees), through Demand Draft or Postal Order, in the name of Registrar General of the High Court of Meghalaya.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here