Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or jobs in IIPH Shillong Meghalaya.

Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Academic Coordinator and Training Coordinator.

Name of post : Academic Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications:

Essential:

1. Bachelor’s degree from any stream with a minimum of two years of proven experience in an

administrative role or office management in academic institutions or similar organizations.

2. Master’s degree from an accredited institution in Education, Counseling, Public Administration, HR, Business, or related fields is preferred.

Desirable:

Familiarity with academic processes, student services, and placement activities in higher education

institutions. Strong communication, interpersonal, and problem-solving skills. Proficiency in using office productivity tools (e.g., Microsoft Office, Google Workspace) and

database management systems. Experience in organizing events, seminars, or workshops in an academic or corporate environment. Knowledge of public health systems, policies, or practices in India, especially in the North-East

region, will be an added advantage. Ability to handle multiple tasks efficiently, prioritize work, and meet deadlines. Experience in coordinating with external stakeholders such as industries, government organizations, or NGOs for academic and placement purposes. Prior experience in student counseling or mentoring roles is an asset. Understanding of compliance requirements for academic institutions (e.g., UGC guidelines, accreditation processes). Strong writing and reporting skills for documentation and correspondence.

Name of post : Training Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications:

Essential:

Master’s Degree in Nutrition, Public Health, Social Work, Education or a related discipline

from a recognized university/institute

OR

Bachelor’s Degree in Nutrition, Public Health, Social Work, Education or a related discipline from a recognized university/institute with 2+ years experience in adult education, training or facilitating ideally in the health or education sector

Desirable:

Experience in facilitating trainings, adult learning workshops etc. Strong ability to organize resources, tasks, and timelines efficiently. Ability to adapt quickly and efficiently to the project’s needs is crucial. Accuracy in maintaining documentation, tracking progress, and ensuring compliance with project goals. Ability to work independently with minimal supervision, especially in a fast-paced environment. Proficiency in both written and oral communication in English. Ability to prepare comprehensive project reports for stakeholders or funding agencies, outlining progress and key metrics. Capability to work independently in field settings, showcasing resilience, adaptability, and strong problem-solving skills. Experience in managing project budgets, ensuring cost control within allocated resources.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the following Google Form links-

Training Coordinator : https://forms.gle/YQsg24xX7EMTZKNr7

Academic Coordinator : https://forms.gle/WHEUU2UGUMNRGfLB8

Last date for submission of applications for Academic Coordinator and Training Coordinator are 11th May 2025 and 12th May 2025 respectively.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2