Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or jobs in Civil Hospital Nongstoin Meghalaya.

Civil Hospital Nongstoin Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Hospital Quality Manager on Contractual basis under Meghalaya Health System Strengthening Project, Internal Performance Agreement. Civil Hospital Nongstoin is under West Khasi Hills district. West Khasi Hills District was carved out of the state of Meghalaya in the year 1976 on the 28 day of October which in fact is the largest of all the eleven districts in the state of Meghalaya and since its existence, it has been bifurcated into two Civil Sub-divisions and a new district in South West Khasi Hills. It spreads through the heart of the state running high with plateau ranges and low with rich plain lands.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Hospital Quality Manager

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Fixed Pay : Rs. 22000/-

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Educational Qualification:

1. MBA with Hospital Administration, MPH with Quality Certification, M.sc Nursing with Quality

Certification

Desirable Experience:

1. Minimum 6 months of experience in hospital/healthcare quality, including familiarity with

NQAS/NABH accreditation processes or implementation.

2. Strong communication, documentation, and data analysis skills will be an added advantage.

3. Fluent in English, Hindi & Khasi.

Job Responsibilities:

1. Oversee implementation and monitoring of quality assurance initiatives ( e.g., NABH, NQAS, etc).

2. Coordinate internal audits, patient/staff satisfaction surveys, and quality improvement projects.

3. Assist in documentation, staff training, and compliance with national quality standards.

4. Liaise with hospital departments and external quality agencies.

How to Apply:

Eligible candidates should submit a duly filled application along with self-attested copies of certificates ( educational qualification, experience, age proo1: etc.) to the Office of the Medical Superintendent, Civil Hospital, Nongstoin, on or before 11/5/25, during working hours.

Shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview and/or skill assessment.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here