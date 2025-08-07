Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in NIT Meghalaya.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculty in Mechanical Engineering. The appointment is from 14th August to 19th December 2025 (Purely on a temporary / contractual basis).

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Mechanical Engineering

No. of posts : 1

Specialization : Machine Design / Manufacturing

Essential Qualification : Ph.D (completed or thesis submitted)

Salary : The selected candidate may be paid a consolidated pay of Rs. 65,000/- per month or as per the institute rule. No other emoluments, medical reimbursement, allowances are applicable. No pension/gratuity etc. is applicable. Free hotel/hostel accommodation on a shared basis will be provided, if required.

How to apply :

Interested candidates need to fill in the required data in the attached application form.

Applicants must submit the duly filled application form in soft copy (PDF only) along with the scanned copies of original documents mentioned in the application form, published paper (if any), etc. for verification.

They should send the duly filled application form to email id: hod.me.office@nitm.ac.in.

The subject of the email should be “Application for Guest Faculty in Mechanical Engineering”.

The last date to submit the application form via email is 12th August, 2025 (5 pm).

The interview will be on 13th August, 2025 from 10:00 am.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here