Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or jobs in MSRLS Shillong Meghalaya.

Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society (MSRLS) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of State Mission Manager – Knowledge Management & Communication (SMM-KMC) at the State Mission Management Unit (SMMU), Shillong.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : State Mission Manager – Knowledge Management & Communication (SMM-KMC)

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs. 78000/- per month

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification :

Education: Post Graduate Degree in Mass Communications, Journalism, Media Technology from recognized University / Institution.

Technical Knowledge: Design and development of various Knowledge Management and Communication products, with published articles, documentaries or write ups in websites/journals

etc.

Project Management Skills: Ability to plan, implement, and monitor KM initiatives in multi-stakeholder environments (government, NGOs).

Research and Analytical Skills: Ability to conduct field-based research, KAP (Knowledge, Attitudes, Practices) studies, and literature reviews.

Experience :

Experience: Minimum 10 years’ experience in relevant working sector such as:

1. Experience in working knowledge of social media tools, print and electronic media.

2. Adept knowledge in Microsoft Office and Adobe Package Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro).

3. Ability to create and design IEC related content for NRLM

4. Hands-on experience in content management.

5. Experience in identifying and developing relationships with media partners, new outlets and social influencers

6. Good knowledge of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), social media tools and Google Analytics

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the Google Form link https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScoFrxL0dZ1Of_I7SN0OwXfv8V2Hq_q7OqSb32yrtrqm_RHLw/viewform?usp=dialog up to 31st May 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here