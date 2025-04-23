Meghalaya: JNC nabs five Bangladeshi nationals in East Jaiñtia Hills

Guwahati: The Jaiñtia National Council (JNC) on Wednesday nabbed five Bangladeshi nationals who had illegally entered Meghalaya’s East Jaiñtia Hills district without valid documentation.

A JNC team led by Ency Shadap, chairman of the Employment Commission, along with Mebanteilang Sukhlaiñ, secretary, and CEC Allmiki Ryngkhlem, assistant secretary of the JNC, nabbed them during a check along the National Highway.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During the subsequent investigation, the individuals confessed to crossing the border with the assistance of local brokers, or dalals, who charged them between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 each.

They stated their intention was to seek employment as laborers in the Umpleng cement area of East Jaiñtia Hills.

The JNC subsequently handed over the five individuals to the Officer in Charge of Infiltration at Umtyr-a, East Jaiñtia Hills, for further action.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The council urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the ongoing influx of undocumented individuals. Responding to the apprehension, officers assured that appropriate measures, including the initiation of a suo moto case, would be taken.

Ency Shadap sharply criticized the Border Security Force (BSF) for their alleged laxity in securing the border, stating their inadequate efforts allowed the undetected entry of these individuals. The apprehended individuals reportedly confirmed the absence of BSF personnel during their crossing.

The JNC also strongly condemned the local dalals who, for meager financial gain, are compromising the integrity and rights of the community. The council vowed to identify and take strict action against these brokers.

Highlighting the purpose of the JNC’s Employment Commission to generate opportunities for local youth, Shadap expressed his disappointment that certain community members are facilitating the employment of outsiders. He questioned the future prospects of local youth if this trend persists.

The council issued a stern warning to those involved in recruiting undocumented workers, urging them to reconsider their actions.

The JNC further stated it has received information regarding a significant number of Bangladeshi nationals having settled in the Umpleng, Soo Kilo, and Ladrymbai areas of East Jaiñtia Hills and affirmed its commitment to taking proactive measures moving forward.