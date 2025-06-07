Guwahati: Fresh CCTV footage has surfaced, showing the Indore couple arriving at a Shillong homestay before their disappearance last month.

This development intensifies the probe to trace the wife after authorities discovered her husband’s body last week.

According to sources, the CCTV footage is from May 22, a day before the couple reportedly lost contact with their families and went missing during their honeymoon trip.

The new five-minute CCTV clip detailing the couple’s activities just before they went missing shows Raja and Sonam arriving at Shipara Homestay on their two-wheeler, with Raja parking the vehicle outside.

The video shows Sonam taking off her jacket while Raja hands her something, after which he sits at the hotel’s doorstep.

Another segment of the footage shows Raja at the homestay reception, appearing to check out. Meanwhile, Sonam is spotted waiting alone on the scooty outside.

Earlier, police had also released footage of the couple checking into a Shillong hotel.

Reports indicate that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Meghalaya Police is actively probing the matter.

Furthermore, the Meghalaya Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and a Special Operations Team are actively conducting the ongoing search operations for Sonam.

Notably, Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam were on their honeymoon, visiting Cherrapunji in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills when they disappeared on May 23.

The couple had arrived in Nongriat a day earlier and last saw them checking out of Shipara Homestay.

Later, the authority found the rented scooter they were using abandoned at Sohrarim a day after their disappearance.

On June 2, a drone tragically found Raja Raghuvanshi’s body inside a deep gorge below the Weisawdong Parking Lot at Riat Arliang. Police also recovered a machete near the spot, which they suspect to be the murder weapon. However, Sonam’s whereabouts remain unknown.