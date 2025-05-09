Meghalaya imposes night curfews along Indo-Bangladesh border

Shillong: The District Magistrates of East Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya have imposed night curfews along the unfenced stretches of the Indo-Bangladesh border in a bid to curb infiltration, militant movement, and illegal cross-border activities.

In East Khasi Hills, District Magistrate RM Kurbah has enforced a curfew from 8 PM to 6 AM within a 1-kilometre radius of the international border.

The measure was taken in response to concerns over increased infiltration by members of banned militant groups, smugglers, and other criminal elements who may exploit the unfenced and porous terrain.

The curfew, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), restricts the illegal crossing of individuals, gatherings of five or more people carrying objects like sticks or stones, and the smuggling of goods such as cattle, betel nut, dry fish, and cigarettes. The order is effective immediately and will remain in force for two months unless withdrawn earlier.

In a similar move, West Jaintia Hills District Magistrate Abhinav Kumar Singh has imposed a curfew along a 200-metre stretch from the Zero Line. This curfew, also in effect from 8 PM to 6 AM daily, aims to prevent cross-border crimes involving armed groups and organized syndicates.

Both curfews were issued ex-parte due to the urgency of the security situation. Authorities fear that anti-national groups may exploit nighttime hours for unlawful activities.

Security has been stepped up in the region with the Border Security Force (BSF), local police, and intelligence agencies directed to enforce the restrictions. Residents along the border have been urged to cooperate with authorities and report any suspicious activity to help maintain peace and security.