Guwahati: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) will soon establish a weather station in Tura, fulfilling a long-standing demand for dedicated weather forecasting in Meghalaya’s Garo Hills region, an official said on Monday.

The station will be located in Dakopgre, opposite the PA Sangma Stadium, and is expected to significantly improve weather forecasting, early warning systems, and climate monitoring in the western part of the state.

According to the official, a joint site inspection was recently carried out by representatives from IMD Shillong, CPWD Tura, and the Revenue Office of the Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills.

While the location has been strategically chosen, the official noted that substantial civil and electrical infrastructure work is still required to make the facility operational within the desired timeframe.

Once functional, the weather station is expected to fill critical gaps in regional weather data and forecasting. It will provide timely alerts and updates that are vital for agriculture, disaster preparedness, and public safety in the Garo Hills region.

