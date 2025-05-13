Meghalaya: ICFAI University Tura named CUET-UG test centre by NTA

Guwahati: ICFAI University in Tura, Meghalaya, has been officially designated as a test centre for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for Undergraduate programs by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The exams will be held in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format between May 13 and June 3, 2025.

This development is seen as a major boost for students in the Garo Hills region, providing them with easier access to national-level entrance exams without the need for long-distance travel.

ICFAI Tura has previously established a strong working relationship with the NTA, having successfully hosted CUET-PG exams in 2022 and again in March 2025.

Speaking to Hub News, Buddhadev Prasad, Deputy Manager (Administration) and Liaisoning Officer for CUET, said, “Conducting CUET in Tura means our students no longer have to travel hundreds of kilometers just to write an entrance exam. It’s a step toward educational equity in our region.”

