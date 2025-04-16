Guwahati: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) on Tuesday justified its entry into the office of NEIGRIHMS Director Prof. Nalin Mehta, stating that it would not have taken such action if the Meghalaya government had addressed growing concerns over the institute’s recruitment process.

HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem told reporters that the organization had no choice but to intervene directly after Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma failed to take up the issue with central institutions operating in Meghalaya.

Synrem accused the state government of shirking its responsibilities, emphasizing that the Chief Minister only reacted after HYC members staged a protest in front of the NEIGRIHMS Director’s administrative office. Following the protest, Sangma issued a statement asserting that legal action would follow and that the law would take its course.

In an effort to escalate the issue through official channels, HYC representatives met with Rajya Sabha MP Wanwei Roy Kharlukhi to discuss the ongoing recruitment controversy. The organization also contacted Shillong MP Ricky AJ Syngkon and Tura MP Saleng A Sangma, reminding them of their duty to represent the voices of Meghalaya’s citizens in the national capital.

According to Synrem, the HYC has formally written to the Ministry of Health, urging it to approve NEIGRIHMS’ adoption of an 80:20 female-to-male recruitment ratio. The group referenced similar recruitment policies already implemented at AIIMS, New Delhi, and other institutions under the Ministry’s jurisdiction.

In response, Kharlukhi assured HYC members that he would raise the matter with the Health Ministry and coordinate with both Lok Sabha MPs to push for action.

Addressing a reporter’s question, Synrem confirmed that the NEIGRIHMS Director had previously communicated with the Ministry about implementing the 80:20 ratio. However, the Ministry merely advised against enforcing such a policy, without issuing a formal ban. Synrem criticized NEIGRIHMS for not pressing the Ministry harder on the matter.

He further revealed that all three MPs from Meghalaya had agreed to write to the Ministry of Health, urging it to halt the current nursing recruitment process until authorities resolve the broader policy concerns. According to Synrem, the core issue remains NEIGRIHMS’ recruitment policy and the lack of representation it reflects.