Meghalaya: HYC opposes eco-tourism project in Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary

Guwahati: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has called for an immediate halt to the proposed eco-tourism development in the Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary, urging the Additional Director General of Forests (Wildlife) and the Director of Wildlife Preservation to deny permission to the Eco-Development Society of Meghalaya.

In a letter submitted on Tuesday, HYC President Roykupar Synrem raised concerns over the planned “Eco-Tourism Works in and around Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary” and its potential threat to the sanctuary’s delicate ecosystem.

He emphasized that the sanctuary is a crucial habitat for various species of animals, birds, reptiles, insects, and plants, and argued that any tourism activities would disrupt this fragile environment.

Synrem requested that no approval be granted for any tourism-related projects in or around the sanctuary until proper permissions and approvals from the relevant authorities have been obtained.

He also urged that the Eco-Development Society of Meghalaya, Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL), and E-Factor Experiences Limited (Delhi) suspend all plans and activities in the area until a thorough review is conducted.

The letter further referenced a 2016 meeting of the Expert Committee for the declaration of Eco-Sensitive Zones around wildlife sanctuaries and national parks. During the meeting, it was decided that an Eco-Sensitive Zone would be recommended around the Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary to protect its biodiversity.

The Eco-Development Society of Meghalaya has been awarded a Rs 23.70 crore tender for the eco-tourism project, which includes the construction of tourist dwellings, glass skywalks, and a water sports arena, among other amenities.

However, Synrem warned that these developments could have a significant negative impact on the sanctuary’s flora and fauna.