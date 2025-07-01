Guwahati: Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Vipin Raghuvanshi, the elder brother of murder victim Raja Raghuvanshi, on Monday, alleged that his family gifted jewellery worth approximately Rs 16 lakh to Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raja’s wife and the prime accused in his murder, during their wedding ceremony.

Vipin made this statement a day after Meghalaya Police recovered significant evidence from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, including jewellery, a laptop, and other items.

Officers reportedly retrieved these from the maternal home of Silome James’s wife. James, a real estate businessman, faces arrest for allegedly concealing and destroying evidence in connection with the murder case.

Authorities spotted Vipin at the Crime Prevention Branch office in Indore, where the Meghalaya Police team has been conducting operations.

Speaking to the media, he said he provided investigators with photos of the jewellery his family had given Sonam at the time of her marriage to Raja.

“I was called in for questioning and asked to share pictures of the jewellery exchanged during the wedding. I have no information yet on which specific items the police have recovered,” Vipin said.

He further stated that Raja had worn a gold chain and ring when he departed for Meghalaya with Sonam. According to Vipin, Raja told their mother that Sonam had insisted he wear the jewellery during their honeymoon trip.

“Raja sent us photos taken at the airport before their departure. When our mother saw them, she scolded him over the phone for wearing such costly ornaments. Raja told her Sonam had asked him to wear them,” Vipin recounted.

On Sunday, Meghalaya Police announced the seizure of gold jewellery, laptops, and other potentially crucial items belonging to Raja and Sonam. East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem stated that these electronic devices and documents could play a key role in advancing the investigation into Raja’s murder, which took place on May 23.

So far, police have arrested Sonam Raghuvanshi, her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha, and his associates, Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi, on charges of conspiring to kill Raja.

Authorities also detained Silome James, Balbir Ahirwar, and Lokendra Singh Tomar for allegedly tampering with and hiding important evidence.

Raja Raghuvanshi disappeared on May 23 while on honeymoon in Meghalaya, just three days after leaving Madhya Pradesh with Sonam. On June 2, police discovered his mutilated body in a deep gorge near Weisawdong Falls in Meghalaya’s Sohra.