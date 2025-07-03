Guwahati: Meghalaya honeymoon murder: A local court in Meghalaya’s Shillong on Wednesday sent property dealer Silome James to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with the murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Tushar Chanda informed that the court also remanded two other accused, Lokendra Singh Tomar and Balbir Ahirwar, to seven days of judicial custody.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) had arrested all three from various locations in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly helping conceal evidence linked to the murder, which took place in Sohra on May 23.

Investigators charged the trio with obstructing justice and tampering with evidence, particularly in relation to a flat in Indore where Sonam Raghuvanshi and her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha, both already arrested — stayed after fleeing Meghalaya. The couple reportedly took shelter in the flat following the murder committed by three hired killers.

Silome James had leased that flat to Vishal, one of the three hitmen, and later allowed Sonam and Raj to stay there. Investigators recovered jewellery and other items Sonam had allegedly taken after the crime from the same flat.

Police first produced the three co-accused in court on June 26, following which the court granted six days of police custody.

Meanwhile, the investigation continues as authorities work to unravel the broader network believed to be involved in aiding the accused after the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi.