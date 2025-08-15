Shillong: The High Court of Meghalaya has welcomed the possibility of carrying out afforestation in areas surrounding the Shillong Peak Ropeway Cable Car project, where large-scale tree felling had earlier sparked public concern.

The observation came during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) alleging indiscriminate deforestation in the Lawsohtun area of East Khasi Hills for the ropeway project. The state government informed the court that the tree felling had been authorised by the central government under relevant laws.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh had earlier appointed Advocate General Amit Kumar and Senior Advocate Kaustav Paul as Special Officers to inspect the site and assess the potential for afforestation.

The Special Officers have since visited the area and submitted their report. “It is heartening to hear from them that afforestation in the area around the project is possible,” the court noted.

The Bench has now directed the officers to file a detailed follow-up report and adjourned the hearing to September 2.

