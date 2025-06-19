Guwahati: The Meghalaya High Court has ordered the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to finish improvement work on the Jowai-Ratacherra section of NH-6 and submit a completion report by August 18.

During a hearing on a public interest litigation (PIL) held on Wednesday, the Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh reviewed the progress.

When the court last examined the case, it had recorded that 67 percent of work on the first 51-kilometer segment (from Jowai to Wahiajer) and 73 percent on the second 51.255-kilometer segment (from Wahiajer to Ratacherra) had been completed.

On April 16, 2025, the Bench had taken note of this status and postponed further hearing until June 18, expecting NHAI to submit a completion report by then.

However, during Wednesday’s session, NHAI counsel Shoumen Sengupta presented a fresh update, reporting that progress had reached 75 percent in the first segment and 80 percent in the second. He attributed the delay to adverse weather conditions and requested more time to complete the work.

After considering these factors, the court extended the deadline and directed NHAI to file the final report by August 18.

The court also instructed the Amicus Curiae to monitor the ongoing work and, if necessary, submit a counter-report by the same date.