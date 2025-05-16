Meghalaya HC orders land handover for Shillong Airport in 2 months

Shillong: The Meghalaya High Court has ordered the state government to hand over land for the Shillong Airport expansion project to the airport authorities within two months.

The directive came from a division bench comprising Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh during a hearing involving Additional Advocate General K Khan, Deputy Solicitor General N Mozika, and Advocate and Amicus Curiae P Yobin.

The court also stated that if necessary, it will appoint a Special Officer or Commissioner to facilitate the purchase of land from individual owners by the state government to ensure timely handover.

In an earlier order dated April 30, 2025, the court had asked the state government and central agencies to report on progress made regarding land acquisition.

The Additional Advocate General explained that while land acquisition procedures under the Land Acquisition Act could be time-consuming, the government plans to speed up the process by purchasing land directly from owners through private treaty, pending Cabinet approval.

The court emphasized that all formalities must be observed by the state government, but the key requirement is that the land be transferred to the airport authorities within the two-month timeframe. The state must notify the court immediately if any obstacles arise that could delay compliance.

Furthermore, the Deputy Solicitor General reported that technical issues affecting the airport’s flight path require removal by the state government. The court directed the state to consult with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and address these matters within the stipulated period.

Additionally, the court instructed the central government to proceed with tendering for airport infrastructure development during the two months, allowing construction to begin promptly after land possession is secured.

The court expressed hope that significant progress on the Shillong Airport expansion will be achieved by July 15, 2025.