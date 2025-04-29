Guwahati: The High Court of Meghalaya has directed the State Government to submit a fresh and comprehensive status report on the large quantity of excess coal found in East Jaintia Hills through Garuda UAV surveys.

Of the total 1,92,840.13 tonnes of undocumented coal discovered outside designated Coal India Limited (CIL) depots, authorities found 1,80,299.48 tonnes in East Jaintia Hills alone.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The directive came from a division bench of Justice H.S. Thangkhiew and Justice W. Diengdoh after reviewing the government’s response to the 27th Interim Report submitted by the Justice (Retd.) B.P. Katakey Committee, which monitors coal-related matters in the state.

The court also instructed to expedite proceedings in Specially Designated Courts for coal seized under Section 21 of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, stating the need for timely judicial action.

The State submitted details of actions taken, including efforts to auction leftover coal, recover unpaid demurrage charges, and initiate forfeiture proceedings for non-lifting of coal. Meetings have also been held to consider amendments to the 2022 Auction Policy.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The court acknowledged these submissions but noted three critical concerns flagged in the 28th Interim Report of the Committee. First, it highlighted the massive volume of illegal coal uncovered outside approved depots, prompting the directive for a fresh report.

Second, the court took strong exception to the non-performance of the Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA), including interpreting aerial maps and assessing coal volumes in six villages of South West Khasi Hills.

The MBDA failed to attend committee meetings and took no steps to analyze UAV data or produce any assessment reports.

Third, the bench noted serious irregularities in the issuance of Mineral Transport Challans (MTCs) by the Directorate of Mineral Resources.

In at least two instances, authorities issued MTCs in violation of Clause 10(c) of the Revised Comprehensive Plan, 2022, omitting crucial details such as the names, addresses, and mobile numbers of coal owners, vehicle owners, and drivers.

Additionally, authorities found checked vehicles carrying MTCs assigned to different vehicle numbers.

The court accepted the State’s current status report but emphasized the need for further clarity and accountability.

It instructed the submission of the fresh report within four weeks and scheduled the matter for further hearing on June 2, 2025.