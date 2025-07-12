Shillong: The High Court of Meghalaya has permitted a religious group to conduct a symbolic act of worship at the Mawjymbuin Cave in Mawsynram, under specific restrictions.

The court directed that only a symbolic sprinkling of water on the stone inside the cave would be allowed, and not the pouring of water, as was previously practiced.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The order was issued by Justice H S Thangkhiew following a petition by a group organising the Yatra from Mahadev Khola to the cave.

The court took note of an undertaking submitted by the petitioner, which stated that no puja would be performed and no ritual articles — such as incense sticks or flowers — would be brought to the site.

The bench also considered submissions made by state authorities and the Dorbar Shnong of Mawsynram village. It ruled that the pilgrimage may proceed in accordance with the conditions laid down by the district administration and the undertakings given.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“To balance the equities and in the interest of justice, the organiser shall only permit a symbolic sprinkling and not pouring of water on the stone on the appointed date,” the court stated.

The court also instructed the organisers to ensure that traffic is not disrupted during the Yatra. Private security personnel or volunteers are to be deployed as traffic wardens. The petitioner and respondents have been asked to jointly decide the date of the Yatra and communicate the same to district authorities.

During the hearing, counsel for some respondents, T T Diengdoh assisted by R. Kharsyad, argued that permission from the Dorbar Shnong may not be necessary, given that the district authorities had already granted approval.

The court clarified that maintaining overall law and order will remain the responsibility of the state authorities.

The petition had been filed after the Dorbar Shnong of Mawsynram declined to issue a no-objection certificate for the Yatra in the previous year. The petitioner argued that Hindu devotees have historically worshipped at the site during the month of Shravan.