Guwahati: A massive hailstorm swept through parts of West Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya on Monday, damaging over 120 homes and impacting 264 people across nine villages under Laskein C&RD Block, according to initial field reports.

Officials on the ground confirmed that the storm hit hardest in Umsalang, where 96 homes sustained damage. Thadbamon reported 24 damaged houses, while Mukroh saw damage to 7 households by late evening.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In addition to these, strong winds accompanied by hailstorms partially damaged 40 more homes and a school building in six other villages—Barato, Latymphu, Maitdein, Iongkynshur, Thangrain, and Bhain. Authorities noted that 264 people were affected in total.

The storm forced four households to relocate temporarily to stay with relatives. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

As of the time of reporting, officials were still compiling a detailed assessment of the overall damage. The concerned Block Development Office (BDO) will submit the final report once completed.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!