Meghalaya govt refutes denying illegal coal mining, pledges scientific mining

Guwahati: The Meghalaya government is strongly refuting claims of denying the ongoing issue of illegal coal mining and transportation within the state.

In a recent statement, government spokesperson and Cabinet Minister Paul Lyngdoh asserted the state’s commitment to adhering to the High Court of Meghalaya’s mandates, aiming for a complete transition to scientific mining practices within the next two to three years.

This statement comes amidst increasing scrutiny and criticism directed at the MDA 2.0 government.

Reports from central agencies and a High Court committee expose the ongoing issue of illegal coal mining in Meghalaya.

Lyngdoh cited the government’s recent progress, stating, “You should appreciate the fact that two months ago, the government went for the first scientific mining unit in Jaintia Hills, which will significantly impact this question of illegality in coal mining.”

These remarks follow recent raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the 28th interim report from the Justice (retired) BP Katakey Committee.

Both reports have revealed the widespread continuation of illegal rat-hole mining in Meghalaya, despite a National Green Tribunal (NGT) ban and multiple directives from the High Court, contradicting the state’s claims of effective enforcement.

Acknowledging the challenges, Lyngdoh pointed to the state’s difficult terrain and remote, road-inaccessible areas as significant hurdles. “Major challenge for us is the topography of the state, and several areas are remote and not accessible by roads, Lyngdoh asserted.

Those challenges cause the piling up of illegal coal being dumped in forested or inaccessible areas. The collection of information is ongoing,” he explained.

Lyngdoh affirmed that the state will abide by the high court’s pronouncement. We should be in a position to go for full-scale scientific mining in two to three years from today, he said.

He further stated, “There is no denial. What we are saying is, we are trying to collect accurate information.”

He admitted the complexity of gathering reliable data, particularly from privately owned mines in inaccessible regions. “Information collection becomes difficult because these are privately owned mines, especially in inaccessible areas,” he said.

However, Lyngdoh assured that change is underway. “We will overcome that challenge, and in two to three years from today, we will be in a position to significantly reduce the current method of rat-hole mining and opt for scientific mining.”

He cited the inauguration of the first scientific mining unit as a significant step in this direction, stating that it “caters to and abides by all mechanisms of scientific mining.”

Notably, the government’s statement comes in response to recent findings, including the ED’s assertion that illegal coal mining continues “rampantly” under “inhuman” conditions, with an estimated daily extraction of 1,200 tonnes.

The latest report from the Katakey Committee to the High Court also cited widespread violations across coal-bearing districts, challenging the state’s claims of control and compliance.