Shillong: Five members of a family, including a one-year-old child, were killed in Meghalaya after their car plunged into a 70-foot-deep gorge at Rngain along the Shillong-Dawki Road on Sunday evening, police said on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Risbun Kurbah, Meban Ador Marbaniang, Aimeki Marbaniang, Ellida Marbaniang, and a one-year-old child. According to police, the accident occurred around 7 PM while the family was travelling from Bhoirymbong to Langkyrdem.

Rescue operations began early Monday morning, with personnel from the Pynursla Police Station and a search and rescue team descending the steep gorge to retrieve the bodies. Initially, only three bodies were recovered, but officials later confirmed that all five were found.

Local residents have raised concerns over poor road infrastructure in the area, blaming the lack of safety measures for the fatal incident.

“The road has no signs, no guardrails, and visibility is extremely poor, especially in the early hours,” a resident said.

Construction work has been ongoing on the Shillong-Dawki highway since 2023, but locals allege that basic safety precautions have not been implemented.