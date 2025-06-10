Guwahati: The Meghalaya government has taken strong action against certain media outlets, YouTubers, and even family members of the accused and victim, filing First Information Reports (FIRs) for allegedly orchestrating a “smear campaign” against the state.

This move comes in the wake of widespread negative reporting and social media discourse following the disappearance and subsequent murder of an Indore-based honeymooning couple.

Reports indicate that many painted Meghalaya as a ‘hub of crime,’ specifically labeling Sohra (Cherrapunji) as ‘crime-prone hills.

Authorities also noted instances of incitement on social media, urging people to seek revenge against Meghalaya residents.

Meghalaya Cabinet Minister Paul Lyngdoh announced on Monday that the murder case, which garnered significant national attention, was the result of a love triangle. He revealed that Sonam Raghuvanshi and her lover hired contract killers to murder her husband, Raja.

“The state government, through the police, has registered FIRs and will also move legally on the matter to ensure we bring to book all perpetrators who attacked Meghalaya’s image through the media trial and slugfest orchestrated by some news channels,” Lyngdoh stated.

He emphatically added that all tourist destinations in Meghalaya remain safe, with not a single case of assault reported anywhere.

Lyngdoh affirmed that Meghalaya will continue to welcome tourists and that the government plans to engage with the local tourist fraternity to enhance capacity and prevent similar incidents in the future.

Furthermore, the Minister lauded the Meghalaya Police for their swift action in cracking the high-profile case within a week.

“The main accused hired contract killers to carry out this heinous act. We commend the Special Investigation Team for solving the case within seven days,” he added.