Shillong: Meghalaya now has a state guest house of its own.

This comes after a prolonged wait of 25 years.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma unveiled the Taraghar facility on Tuesday.

The Rs 24.91 crore state-of-the-art guest house, near the Ward’s Lake in Shillong, will help the government not reply on rented places for official programmes.

“When the government took office in 2018, Meghalaya lacked basic state symbols such as an emblem or an anthem and all of which have since been established under this administration, including the newly inaugurated guest house,” Sangma said during the inauguration ceremony.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong spoke on the long wait.

“It took 25 years, from 2000 to 2025, to finally have one. This government has made the right move, and Meghalaya is moving in the right direction,” he said.

Tynsong also lauded Sangma’s 2022 decision to set up the guest house.

The guest house will be run by Polo Towers.

It is such designed that dignitaries on a trip to Meghalaya can stay at the guest house.

Located near the Ward’s Lake adds to its appeal as a destination for official visitors.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by both Deputy Chief Ministers – Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar.

Also present were cabinet ministers, MLAs, and district council members. Chief Secretary Donald Wahlang while praising the project, said “the State Guest House has become one of the best in the country.”