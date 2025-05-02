Meghalaya explores alternate site for state varsity's Shillong campus amid land dispute

Guwahati: The Meghalaya government is actively seeking alternative locations for the Shillong campus of the Captain Williamson Sangma State University after the initially chosen Bijni Complex became embroiled in a legal ownership dispute, hindering the establishment of the new campus.

Following the concern, Meghalaya’s Education Minister Rakkam A. Sangma addressed the media persons on Thursday, confirming the legal complications surrounding the Bijni Complex.

“The Education Department had intended to utilize the Bijni Complex for the State University’s Shillong campus. However, an ownership claim has now escalated into a legal dispute,” he stated.

Minister Sangma asserted that North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has approached the High Court, asserting its rightful ownership of the Bijni Complex since its inception.

“NEHU has filed a case in the High Court to defend their claim as the original owners of the business complex. We will respect the legal process and await the court’s decision,” he noted.

Minister Sangma further explained that the state is in active discussions with the Urban Affairs Department to secure land for the State University in the Mawdiangdiang area.

He acknowledged that the state is identifying suitable buildings or campus spaces for temporary arrangements to ensure the Shillong campus can commence operations as soon as possible.

“We are keeping all avenues open and are diligently working towards a solution. We will soon appoint a Pro-Vice Chancellor and other key officials for the Shillong campus to initiate operations without further delay,” Minister Sangma affirmed.

Minister Sangma also announced a comprehensive review meeting scheduled for Friday at the Captain Williamson Sangma University campus in Tura to evaluate its functioning and address any structural deficiencies, including water supply, road connectivity, internet access, and staff quarters.

He stated that the meeting will assess the existing infrastructure and operational aspects of the university. Key officials from the Education Department, several MLAs, the Vice-Chancellor, and faculty members will be participating,” he informed.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to academic progress, Sangma stated the aim to commence full-fledged academic activities, starting with the Department of Humanities, from the August 2025 academic session.

“Our target is to launch all departments, or at least the Humanities department, by the 2025 academic year. This is the goal we are actively pursuing,” Minister Sangma added.