Guwahati: The East Khasi Hills district administration will enforce a new set of parking regulations from August 1 to improve urban mobility across Shillong in Meghalaya.

The initiative, which spans seven key traffic zones including Sadar, Madanrting, Laban, Mawlai, Rynjah, Lumdiengjri, and Laitumkhrah, aims to organize parking in critical stretches of the city.

The Urban Affairs Department has introduced standard hourly parking fees, setting the rate at Rs 20 for two-wheelers and Rs 40 for four-wheelers, with zoning based on locality classifications.

In Laban, authorities have marked several roads, including stretches in Madan Laban, Rilbong, Lumparing, and Raid Laban, for parallel four-wheeler parking.

Designated parking slots now line Red Cross Road and Howell Road, accommodating both taxis and private vehicles. Oxford Hill Road, extending through Lumshatsngi to New Kench’s Trace, has been divided into five zones that can hold up to 43 vehicles.

Madanrting’s plan includes structured parking at major points like the Iew Madanrting Junction and selected parts of Block F and E. Nearby Nongkhyriem has been cleared for parking near landmarks such as KFC Nongrimmaw, St. Xavier School, and Dum Dum Road.

In the Mawlai region and its adjoining localities, including Nongkwar, Nonglum, Nongpdeng, Mawroh, Mawkynroh, and Umjapung, the administration has introduced one-sided parking rules.

These adjustments aim to ease traffic flow along narrow streets and junctions, allowing between two and ten vehicles depending on road capacity.

Key institutions like SEMC College, Seng Khasi College, and various churches and Dorbar Halls will now feature designated drop-off and parking spaces to reduce crowding around public buildings.

The Sadar and Lumdiengjri branches are also undergoing changes.

Pine Mount Road and Red Cross Road now include multiple newly marked parking bays.

On Boucher Road, from the Cantonment Board Bus Shed to Bawri Nethralaya, officials have created a high-capacity zone with room for 220 four-wheelers, making it one of the city’s largest.

Tourist taxis and private cars will benefit from structured parking near popular sites such as Ward’s Lake, Polo Towers, and Pinewood Hotel.

Smart Road, a major city artery, now includes expanded parking zones near the Meghalaya Public Service Commission office and the Passport Seva Kendra, offering space for over 45 private vehicles.

Officials have also allocated two-wheeler parking near All Saints’ School and taxi-specific embankment areas along Shaheed Bhagat Singh Road near the Syndicate Bus Stand.

Tourist hotspots like Golf Link and Keating Road have received targeted improvements. Embankment parking around Gaffar Café and the MPRO office can now hold up to 35 vehicles, while Keating Road near Balika Hindi Vidyalaya School allows space for up to 70.

In New Polo, authorities have allocated parking for up to 40 vehicles near the Chief Minister’s Bungalow and cleared a nearby 10-vehicle taxi zone just 60 meters from Hotel Pegasus Crown.

The busy Laitumkhrah area, home to Don Bosco, St. Anthony’s College, and a bustling market, now operates under a comprehensive parking scheme to reduce congestion.

Nearby, Lumdenghim has received structured parking along routes near Fallen Bazar, Pony Trotting, and the Jeep Stand, as well as around the community hall, which now accommodates tourist taxis, private cars, and commercial vehicles in zones holding up to 25 vehicles.

Nongmensong’s plan includes newly designated spaces near Holy Cross School, Teklup Hardware, and Manav Ashram, accommodating 56 two-wheelers and 41 four-wheelers.

In Umpling and Rynjah, specific stretches now allow mixed-use by taxis and private vehicles. A high-capacity parking zone in Them Rynjah will serve up to 37 four-wheelers and 18 two-wheelers.

Authorities will treat any area not mentioned in the official notification as a No Parking Zone, especially within Mawlai Town Dorbar’s jurisdiction.

The Deputy Commissioner has called on all residents, drivers, and visitors to review the new parking guidelines and follow them strictly. Authorities plan to install clear signage to support public compliance.

This overhaul marks a major step toward easing Shillong’s chronic traffic issues, aiming to improve safety, accessibility, and urban movement across both residential and commercial zones.