Guwahati: The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class in Meghalaya summoned five leaders of the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in the April 4 incident at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS).

They allegedly disrupted Director Prof. Nalin Mehta’s duties and attempted to forcibly shut down the Administrative Block.

Police took suo motu action following the incident and registered an FIR against HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem, vice president Donboklang Kharlyngdoh, general secretary Rhembor G Saibon, secretary Issac W Basaiawmoit, and education secretary Enlang Sawian. Within two months, the authorities filed a charge sheet listing several offences under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

Speaking to the media after appearing in court, Synrem confirmed that they had received copies of the charge sheet and other related documents. He stated that the charges include criminal intimidation of the NEIGRIHMS Director and staff, criminal trespass, assault, and obstructing a public servant from discharging his duties. He affirmed the leaders’ willingness to participate in the legal proceedings and expressed confidence in the judicial process.

“We are committed to defending the rights and welfare of indigenous youth. No legal action will stop us from speaking out on issues like employment and reservation,” Synrem said.

He recalled that the HYC had earlier issued a seven-day ultimatum to the NEIGRIHMS Director, demanding a response to their concerns. When the Director failed to reply by the April 3 deadline, HYC members visited the institute the next day to seek clarification.

According to Synrem, HYC members and supporters entered the NEIGRIHMS Administration Block intending to meet the Director. After discussions with staff and security, they gained access to his office. “We asked him to step out and explain why our demands were ignored,” Synrem said.

He further stated that the Director voluntarily came out and told them he had prepared a reply, which he would deliver the same day.

“We waited for about an hour and a half, and eventually received the official response. Later, we had a cordial meeting with the Director and one of his officials in the conference room,” he added.

Later that day, police directed the five leaders to report to the Mawdiangdiang police outpost. After taking their statements, the police allowed them to leave.

The HYC had previously accused the NEIGRIHMS Director of violating Scheduled Tribe (ST) reservation norms.

They claimed that the authorities allocated only two out of 107 advertised Nursing Officer vacancies to ST candidates, falling short of the mandated 7.5% (approximately eight seats).