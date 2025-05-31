Guwahati: A local court in Shillong on Friday remanded Himan Gogoi, the main accused in the molestation of two schoolgirls in Umsohsun and Police Bazar in Meghalaya, to police custody for two days.

Police arrested the 24-year-old from Jorhat, Assam, on Thursday in connection with two separate incidents of sexual assault reported in Shillong. After securing a transit remand from a Jorhat court, investigators brought Gogoi to Shillong early Friday morning for further interrogation.

Later that day, officers presented him before a local court, which granted the police’s request for custody to aid in the ongoing investigation.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem confirmed that the accused had previously worked as a cook at a Shillong restaurant but left the job after allegedly committing the offences. He noted that Gogoi likely fled after CCTV footage of one incident surfaced online, drawing public attention to the case.

According to Syiem, both victims filed FIRs—one at Sadar Police Station and the other at Lumdiengjri Police Station. He urged any other potential victims to come forward and report similar experiences.

Police traced the first incident to around 6:35 am on May 23 in Umsohsun, near the YWCA, after a viral video showed a masked man lifting a schoolgirl’s apparel and taking photos with a mobile phone.

Authorities formed a special team led by Additional SP (Operations) Ivan B. Diengdoh on May 26 to track down the suspect.

The second assault reportedly took place between 7:15 and 7:30 am on May 19 at Police Bazar’s Dreamland steps. Both incidents were classified as special report cases due to their sensitive nature.

Investigators identified the accused as Himan Gogoi of Jorhat within three days.

On May 28, a team led by WPSI Lavinia Kongwang, in coordination with Lahdoigarh Outpost personnel under Teok Police Station, conducted a raid at Bamkukurachua village and arrested Gogoi at a relative’s house. Officers also seized his mobile phone and other evidence linked to the crimes.

The police registered the Umsohsun case as Case No. 55(05)2025 under Sections 76/79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 11/12 of the POCSO Act.

The Police Bazar incident was registered as Case No. 140(5)2025 under Sections 7/8 of the POCSO Act.

Syiem also cautioned the public against sharing any videos involving minors, while acknowledging that the CCTV footage played a key role in initiating the investigation and locating the victim.