Guwahati: A local court in Shillong, Meghalaya, on Thursday remanded three recently arrested individuals to six days of police custody for their alleged involvement in destroying crucial evidence related to the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Tushar Chanda confirmed the court’s decision after the SIT produced the three accused before the Chief Judicial Magistrate.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Police accuse the three accused – Silome James, Balbir Ahirbar alias “Ballu,” and Lokendra Singh Tomar of concealing and destroying evidence pertinent to the high-profile murder case.

Notably, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Meghalaya Police brought all three recently apprehended accused to Shillong on Thursday.

Their arrests and subsequent revelations mark significant progress in the ongoing investigation into the May 23 murder in Sohra, Meghalaya.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Sources indicate that the Meghalaya police SIT arrested Silome James, a property dealer linked to the alleged destruction and concealment of crucial evidence. This evidence, believed to be from a bag belonging to co-accused Sonam Raghuvanshi, includes a pistol, ammunition, and cash.

Meanwhile the police believed Balbir Ahirbar alias “Ballu”, a security guard, possess vital information regarding the movements of the accused at the Indore flat where Sonam Raghuvanshi took shelter after fleeing Meghalaya post-Raja’s murder.

The most recent apprehension, Lokendra Singh Tomar, is the landlord of the Indore flat where Sonam Raghuvanshi had been hiding. Police brought him from Gwalior following his arrest.

On Wednesday afternoon, acting on information provided by Silome James, the Meghalaya police SIT made a significant recovery in Indore. They retrieved a country-made pistol with two magazines and two .32 ammunition from a drain (stream) behind Industry House in Old Palasia.

According to Meghalaya police SIT, further investigation led to the seizure of Rs 50,000 in cash from James’s I-10 car (MP09WG 2352). James reportedly confessed that he took this cash and a laptop from a bag belonging to Raj Kushwaha, the alleged lover of Raja Raghuvanshi’s wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and a co-accused in the murder. While someone found the bag itself burnt, the laptop, which he reportedly threw by the roadside, could not be located.