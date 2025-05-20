Guwahati: The Coordination Committee on International Border (CCIB) of Meghalaya has called for an immediate postponement of the proposed joint inspection and survey of the border fencing project along the India-Bangladesh border.

The committee expressed its concerns in a letter sent to the Deputy Commissioner of East Jaintia Hills through HML Kynta, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) of West Jaintia Hills.

The CCIB opposed the joint inspection scheduled for May 20 and 21 in the villages of Amjalong, Kyrweng, and Jaliakhola, which fall under the Amlarem Sub-Division in West Jaintia Hills. The committee argued that the inspection should not proceed while the matter remains pending before the High Court of Meghalaya.

After meeting with Kynta on Tuesday, CCIB Chairman Sukkynjai Myrchiang, along with representatives from the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP), and Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF), stated that local landowners had filed a legal case concerning the fencing back in 2021.

Myrchiang clarified that the CCIB and the affected landowners do not oppose the fencing itself. However, they demand that the project must not result in the loss of local residents’ land and property. He emphasized that authorities must prioritize the protection of indigenous land rights while executing development works.

In view of the ongoing legal proceedings, the CCIB has urged district officials to delay the joint inspection until the court delivers a verdict. They warned that proceeding with the survey before the court’s ruling could create unnecessary complications.

Earlier, the Meghalaya High Court had directed the state government to speed up fencing work along the international border. Following this directive, the state instructed Deputy Commissioners of border districts to treat the fencing project as a top priority.