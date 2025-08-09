Guwahati: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday urged political parties in Meghalaya to reconsider their stance and participate in the upcoming meeting of the All-Party Committee on Railways.

He criticized those who previously demanded a platform for railway discussions but now refuse to engage in the dialogue.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The government set up the All-Party Committee to facilitate open discussions on the controversial railway projects, particularly in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills.

Sangma reaffirmed the government’s commitment to holding consultations with the public before making any decisions.

He emphasized the importance of addressing people’s concerns through dialogue, adding that while railway connectivity could significantly boost the state’s economy, it remains a sensitive issue tied to local sentiments.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Chief Minister explained that his administration has adopted a consultative approach, with a promise to involve local communities and governing bodies across both Khasi and Garo Hills in all decisions. While some ministers support the project, Sangma maintained that no action will proceed without public involvement.

He clarified that the government has not conducted any surveys in South Garo Hills so far. Responding to a Union Minister’s inquiry about shifting the project to other regions if Khasi Hills continues to oppose it, Sangma pointed to earlier discussions with stakeholders from the Garo and Jaintia Hills, who expressed openness to railway development.

The government is now re-engaging with those stakeholders to build wider consensus, seeking support from citizens, civil society organizations, and political representatives.

On the All-Party Committee’s progress, Sangma noted that although the government invited all parties to participate, some declined. Despite their absence, the committee will move forward with its mandate.

While uncertainty surrounds the proposed railway lines in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills, momentum is growing in the Garo Hills. Residents are pushing for an extension of the existing railway line from Mendipathar (North Garo Hills) to Williamnagar (East Garo Hills).

Cabinet Minister and Williamnagar MLA, Marcuise N. Marak, recently stated that if Khasi-Jaintia Hills continues to resist railway expansion, the Garo Hills will formally demand an extension of the Mendipathar line.

Earlier, Cabinet Minister Rakkam A. Sangma submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister, urging him to consider expanding railway connectivity from Mendipathar to Baghmara, possibly via Nongalbibra, Tura, Tikrikilla, or Dalu.