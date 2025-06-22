Guwahati: Meghalaya’s Chief Minister officially announced that the Cherry Blossom Festival 2025 will return to Shillong on November 14–15, headlined by Jason Derulo and The Script, during a World Music Day event at the Lariti Auditorium.

The festival will merge international concert experiences with local cultural celebrations across Ward’s Lake and other heritage sites.

Its main music events will unfold at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, while MFA Ground and SRGT Ground will join in, expanding the festivities into a citywide cultural zone.

Day 1 Co-Headliners:

The Script, Ireland’s acclaimed rock band with over 20 million album sales, will perform fan favorites like “Hall of Fame” and “Breakeven,” marking their debut performance in India.

Jason Derulo, the Miami-based pop-R&B sensation, will deliver his hits “Swalla,” “Talk Dirty,” and “Savage Love” with full choreography by his 15-member crew.

Festival organizers will soon announce the Day 2 headliners, promising another powerful lineup.

Additionally, attendees will receive RFID LED wristbands to create a synchronized light show, a technology popularized by Coldplay.

City-Wide Pop-Ups & Cultural Immersion

Cultural installations and pop-up performances will animate Shillong’s heritage zones, creating an all-encompassing festival atmosphere. The event fosters community engagement and elevates Shillong’s status as a premier cultural destination.

Festival producers confirmed plans to keep ticketing exclusive and limited to maintain high production standards. Tickets will go on sale at the end of June through RockskiTickets.com.

Organizers stated that the Cherry Blossom Festival 2025’s role is to boost Shillong’s tourism, strengthening the local economy, and showcasing the city’s global cultural presence.