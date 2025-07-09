Shillong: Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin, produced in the highlands of Meghalaya, has been awarded the Double Gold Medal at the 2025 SIP Awards held in California, USA.

The award places the gin among the top craft spirits globally, with fewer than 2 percent of over 1,200 entries from 60 countries receiving the honour this year.

Distilled by Raincheck Earth Co., Cherrapunji Gin is India’s first premium craft gin made using harvested rainwater from Cherrapunji, one of the wettest places on Earth.

The gin is developed in collaboration with a Dutch master distiller and features native botanicals including Khasi mandarin, Himalayan juniper, and smoked cardamom. The result is a spirit that reflects the climate and biodiversity of the region.

The SIP (Spirits International Prestige) Awards is the only major international spirits competition judged entirely by consumers through double-blind tastings.

Over 300 non-industry judges participated in the 2025 edition, assessing spirits solely on taste, aroma, and overall experience.

Mayukh Hazarika, founder of Raincheck Earth Co., said the award holds particular significance because it is based on the opinions of regular consumers. He said the recognition affirms the company’s belief that authenticity and craft can resonate with people across cultures.

The recognition brings attention to Meghalaya and Northeast India as emerging regions in the global craft spirits industry. The award also highlights the potential of locally rooted, sustainably produced beverages to compete on an international stage.

All judging at the SIP Awards is conducted anonymously, with no brand or distillery information provided to participants, ensuring impartial feedback based on product quality alone.