Shillong: A government-appointed inquiry panel has confirmed that the August 9 intrusion by Bangladeshi nationals into Meghalaya’s South West Khasi Hills district was made possible after a section of border fencing collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Khonjoy village.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong had formed a three-member team—Himalaya M. Shangpliang (government advisor), Marthon J. Sangma (Mendipathar MLA), and Kitborlang Nongrem (Vice Chairman, Border Area Development Committee)—to investigate the incident.

The panel, after visiting Khonjoy B, Rongdangai, and Maheshkhola villages, reported that residents are living in fear of repeated cross-border threats.

“Villagers told us that the broken fencing has created easy entry points. Despite security forces being present, these gaps put lives at risk,” Marthon J. Sangma said. Shangpliang added that women and children in the affected areas remain especially vulnerable.

According to the panel, intruders entered through weak stretches near Maheshkhola. It has urged the Border Security Force (BSF) and district police to strengthen security immediately. “We will submit our findings to the chief minister and deputy CM without delay,” Shangpliang stated.

The probe follows petitions from border residents demanding urgent repairs to fencing and round-the-clock security.

The August 9 incident occurred in Khonjoy village under the Nongjri–Nonghyllam sector near the Bangladesh border. Police said a group of about nine Bangladeshi nationals, armed with weapons including a firearm, crossed into Indian territory at night.

The group allegedly attacked and stabbed local resident Balsrang A. Marak, reportedly for resisting their movement. The attackers fled but did not immediately return across the border.

According to Press Information Bureau (PIB) data, Meghalaya shares a 443-km-long border with Bangladesh, of which 367.155 km has been fenced.