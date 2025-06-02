Guwahati: A semi-decomposed male body was found on Monday in a gorge near the popular Weisawdong waterfalls in Sohra, Meghalaya.

Although official identification is yet to be confirmed, authorities believe the body could be one of two tourists from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, who have been missing in the area for more than ten days.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Following the discovery, police from East Khasi Hills District arrived at the scene and have launched an investigation.

Meanwhile, access to Weisawdong waterfalls has been temporarily closed as a precaution.

The missing tourists, Raja and his wife Sonam, had come to Sohra for their honeymoon but went missing on May 23.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!