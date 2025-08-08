Guwahati: The Meghalaya Cabinet on Thursday approved two major policy decisions, one allowing women to work night shifts across the state, and another regulating the rental of private bikes and vehicles to tourists.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, who chaired the cabinet meeting, announced that the government had partially amended its earlier notification (No. LE&SD.62/2024/84 issued on January 16) to permit women to work night shifts throughout Meghalaya.

He emphasized that this move aligns with national and state-level labor policies and addresses a long-pending demand related to gender equality in the workplace.

“This policy ensures women can choose to work night shifts voluntarily, with full safeguards in place,” the Chief Minister stated on social media following the cabinet meeting.

He confirmed that the government will implement stringent safety protocols, including CCTV monitoring and secure transportation options, to create a safe working environment.

“No woman will be forced to work night shifts; participation will be entirely based on consent,” he added.

In a separate decision, the cabinet approved new regulations for renting private vehicles and two-wheelers to tourists. According to Sangma, the move aims to enhance tourist safety and bring proper structure to the growing rental market in the state.

The new policy requires all individuals offering rental services, for either motorcycles or four-wheelers, to register with the transport department.

“We’ve introduced two distinct policies, one for motorcycles and another for vehicles, to ensure better oversight and service quality for tourists,” Sangma said.

These policy changes mark a significant step toward empowering women in the workforce and ensuring safe, regulated transport options for visitors exploring Meghalaya.