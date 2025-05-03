Meghalaya aims for 2 million tourist arrivals in 2025, says Minister Paul Lyngdoh

Guwahati: Meghalaya’s Tourism Minister, Paul Lyngdoh, expressed optimism on Friday, projecting a record 2 million tourist arrivals this year, driven by the government’s focus on enhancing visitor experiences.

The state government’s optimism about Meghalaya attracting 2 million tourists this year stems from infrastructure upgrades and the implementation of new initiatives to enhance both urban management and tourism services.

“We are confident in reaching the 20 lakh visitor mark this year,” stated Minister Lyngdoh.

He said that the tourism department will release the upcoming tourism calendar within the next two weeks.

The minister also shed light on the progress of the “Tourist Buddies” initiative, a program designed to provide on-the-ground assistance to tourists.

“We have begun the recruitment process for 50 ‘Tourist Buddies’, starting in Shillong. The authority will station the individuals strategically at popular locations such as Wards Lake, Golf Links, and Khyndai Lad to offer support and guidance to visitors,” Minister Lyngdoh asserted.

Minister Lyngdoh also confirmed the completion of designated vending zones for street vendors.

“The authority has completed the construction of these zones, and it would relocated the finalized list of vendors,” he explained.

The minister assured that the authority will move approximately 200 vendors to these new facilities.

Furthermore, in a significant step towards enhancing the urban landscape and pedestrian experience, the state has identified the Khyndai Lad (Police Bazaar) as the first area for transformation into a pedestrian-only zone.

“This has been a long-term goal, and following discussions with SMB officials last month, we anticipate seeing these changes implemented soon, starting with Khyndai Lad,” Minister Lyngdoh affirmed.