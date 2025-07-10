Shillong: A sub-inspector and four constables posted at the Sohra Police Station in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district have been suspended following allegations of custodial assault and inhumane treatment of a detainee, including forcing him to drink water from a toilet, a senior police official confirmed on Thursday.

The action was taken based on a complaint filed on July 7 by the detainee’s mother, who alleged that her son was physically assaulted and subjected to degrading treatment while in police custody.

The detainee was referred from the Sohra Community Health Centre (CHC) to the Civil Hospital in Shillong for medical treatment, officials said.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem stated that a preliminary inquiry conducted by SDPO B Wanswett found prima facie evidence of misconduct by the personnel.

“Following the findings, five police personnel, including a sub-inspector, have been placed under suspension. Departmental proceedings have also been initiated,” Syiem said.

In parallel, a separate criminal case has been registered against the detainee at Sohra Police Station. The investigation into that case is being carried out by an officer from another police station to ensure impartiality.

The detainee was named in an FIR filed on July 1 by a resident of the Mawkisyiem locality, where he resides.

The complaint accused him of assault, public indecency, and issuing threats. He was brought to the police station on July 3 by his mother, after allegedly evading arrest. He underwent a medical examination and was released on bail the same day.

Later, the detainee’s mother lodged a complaint alleging that police personnel had beaten her son in custody and forced him to drink toilet water—claims now under formal investigation.

Meghalaya Police officials have assured that any abuse in custody will be dealt with strictly. “Meghalaya Police does not tolerate custodial violence. Strict action will be taken against any personnel found guilty,” said a senior officer.