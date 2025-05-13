Guwahati: Ambrose Ch Marak, Registrar of Captain Williamson Sangma State University, has informed several college principals that their affiliation with the state university of Meghalaya stands cancelled due to technical issues.

In a notice issued to the colleges, the Registrar stated that the university’s earlier approval, granted on April 15 for the 2025–26 academic session, has been withdrawn with immediate effect.

An official source confirmed on Monday that the cancellation arose because these colleges remain affiliated with North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Meghalaya.

“The process for withdrawing affiliation from NEHU will be communicated separately,” the Registrar noted in his letter.

According to NEHU, its university statute prohibits any college or institution from holding dual affiliations. In a clarification, NEHU explained that its Act does not permit colleges to be affiliated with more than one university simultaneously.

Ironically, NEHU reportedly remained unaware that approximately 22 of its affiliated colleges had already applied for and secured affiliation with the state university, an action that violates the central university’s legal framework.