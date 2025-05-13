Guwahati: Following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, and India’s military response under Operation Sindoor, domestic travellers are rapidly changing their vacation plans, tour operators said.

According to a report by The Shillong Times, many tourists have cancelled trips to northern states, including Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Rajasthan, and are instead booking holidays in the relatively peaceful Northeastern region, which remains unaffected by border tensions.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“The military escalation and temporary suspension of flights in border states have caused panic among travellers,” said Rajiv Mehra, president of the Indian Association of Tour Operators and general secretary of the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality. “Many have shifted their bookings to destinations like Shillong, Gangtok, Darjeeling, Guwahati, and other spots in the Northeast.”

The week-long suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has further dented the domestic tourism sector, according to travel industry executives cited by The Shillong Times. They noted that several northern airports, briefly shut, reopened only on Monday, too late to stop the wave of cancellations.

While some holidaymakers have postponed their summer plans altogether, others are eyeing international destinations such as Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai, Japan, Baku, and Bali, industry insiders added.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Despite growing interest, tour operators say Northeast India still lags behind popular destinations like Himachal Pradesh or Goa in tourism promotion. Tour operators pointed out that the region lacks sufficient hotel rooms and professional homestays. Poor road connectivity and limited affordable accommodations continue to deter budget-conscious travellers.

Even so, many believe the Northeast’s raw, unspoiled appeal and warm local hospitality in states like Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Assam offer a refreshing alternative to India’s over-commercialised hill stations.