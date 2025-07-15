Shillong: IIM Shillong on Tuesday officially inaugurated its new academic year, welcoming the 13th batch of its Doctoral Program (residential) and the 18th batch of its flagship Post Graduate Program in Management (PGP 2025–27).

Prof. Nalini Prava Tripathy, Director (I/C), IIM Shillong, addressed the incoming students, emphasizing that their journey extends beyond academics.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“This journey is not only about academics—it is about widening your perspective and developing the ability to lead with responsibility,” she stated, urging them to embrace curiosity and commitment.

Parmod Kamlani, Partner at EY Strategy & Transaction and GDS Transaction & Corporate Finance Leader, graced the event as Chief Guest.

He stressed the fundamental role of trust-building in both professional and personal spheres, encouraging students to cultivate authenticity and consistency as future leaders.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The incoming Doctoral Program (residential) batch of 2025 includes five scholars from across India, all from non-engineering backgrounds, with a 60% male and 40% female split, and an average age of 25.6 years.

IIM Shillong’s flagship Post Graduate Program (PGP 2025–27) welcomed 405 participants, selected from over 2.3 lakh CAT 2024 applicants. This diverse batch comprises 58% male and 42% female students, with a near-even split between engineering (46%) and non-engineering (54%) backgrounds.

The average age is 25.2 years, and 72% bring prior work experience, mostly in the one to three-year range. These students represent 22 states and 4 Union Territories.

Prof. Bidyut Jyoti Gogoi, Chairperson – Admissions, provided an overview of both programs, with Prof. Mousumi Bhattacharya and Prof. Subhadip Mukherjee introducing their respective Doctoral and PGP programs. Prof. Rohit Joshi, Dean – Academics, administered the formal Pledge of Commitment, marking the start of their academic journey.

With these new batches, IIM Shillong reaffirms its dedication to fostering responsible and ethical leadership, rooted in Indian values, aimed at creating sustainable global impact.