Guwahati: Torrential rainfall wreaked havoc across parts of Meghalaya on Friday, leading to deadly landslides and flash floods that claimed two lives in East Khasi Hills district.

Officials confirmed the incidents as part of a broader pattern of destruction caused by days of relentless downpour.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Shanborlang Warjri, Chief Executive Officer of the East Khasi Hills District Disaster Management Authority and Additional Deputy Commissioner, reported that a 50-year-old woman, Klasliya Kharkongor, lost her life when a landslide buried her home in Laitkyntung village, under the Laitkroh-Khatarshnong Block.

At the time of the incident, she was sleeping with two of her four children in one room while her husband and two other children occupied a different room.

The landslide struck her room, killing her on the spot and injuring her two children. Emergency responders rushed them to the Swer Primary Health Centre for treatment.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In a separate incident, a man named Samborlang Tariang drowned while attempting to cross a swollen river near Ksehbilat around 3:30 PM. The waters swept him away at Wah Krot in Mawbynna, under Pomlakrai village. Authorities later recovered his body and sent it for a post-mortem.

Landslides disrupted several key locations, including the Mylliem-Umtyngar road in Khatarshnong, Lummawbah, 11 Mer, Langkyrding, Myriaw Nongriat road near Mawkamoit village in Eastern West Khasi Hills, Adkonggre near the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Tura (West Garo Hills), and the Baghmara-Maheshkhola route in South Garo Hills. One major slide on the Mylliem-Umtyngar road damaged a roadside shop and part of the highway.

Authorities swiftly contacted the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), which began clearing operations immediately.

As a safety measure, officials diverted traffic heading towards Sohra and rerouted vehicles through Pomlakrai and Laitlyngkot. Warjri advised residents to avoid the affected route unless absolutely necessary and use alternate roads when possible.

He also confirmed that four Community and Rural Development Blocks, Mawlai, Mylliem, Laitkroh-Khatarshnong, and Mawpat, reported significant impact from the rain-related disasters.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma convened an emergency meeting with Deputy Commissioners from all districts to assess the damage and speed up relief operations. He instructed departments to stay on high alert and ensure swift aid delivery. The state government announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the families of each deceased victim.

According to preliminary assessments, the storm damaged 18 houses across six districts, with East Khasi Hills emerging as the worst affected. Landslides and falling trees damaged homes, schools, roads, and essential public utilities.

The Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) reported substantial damage to its infrastructure, especially in areas battered by heavy rain and strong winds. The power supply suffered widespread disruption in various parts of Shillong, including Don Bosco, Ganesh Das, Polo-PHE, Nongmensong, Nongthymmai, Mawlai, Kench’s Trace, NEHU Meter Factory, Lad Smit, and Bara Bazaar.

MeECL activated emergency response teams to assess the damage and began efforts to restore electricity.

Field staff, working in difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions, identified faults and began repairs.

The corporation deployed extra manpower and equipment from nearby substations to expedite recovery, although power restoration in rural areas continues to face delays due to accessibility issues.

Power Minister A.T. Mondal confirmed that multiple lines had tripped. Falling trees and branches caused faults in one substation, affecting several others and leading to erratic power supply across many regions. While no major equipment suffered irreparable damage, recurring faults and system instability continue to affect normal power delivery.

Meanwhile, the East Khasi Hills Disaster Management Authority issued a public advisory asking residents to avoid non-essential travel to Sohra due to dangerous landslides along the 11th Mile–Umtyngar road. Authorities also closed the Shillong-Dawki road to vehicular traffic after major sections sustained landslide-related damage.

As heavy rainfall continues, officials urged residents in low-lying and mountainous regions to take extreme caution. The India Meteorological Department reported rising river levels in East Khasi Hills and warned people against crossing rivers, streams, or unsafe wooden bridges. Authorities encouraged those in vulnerable locations to move to safer areas until the weather improves.