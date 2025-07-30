Shillong: The Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) demolished six illegally constructed houses along the Assam-Meghalaya border on Tuesday, a council official confirmed.

The action was taken after the occupants failed to produce valid property documents despite being issued prior notices by the council.

“They could not show documents to prove land ownership and continued to occupy the area even after the deadline,” said GHADC Deputy Chief Executive Member Nikman Ch Marak.

According to Marak, the structures were located on GHADC land, and repeated instances of encroachment have been reported in the area, allegedly by individuals from Assam.

He added that the council is coordinating with local traditional leaders, including Nokmas and Rangbah Shnongs, to identify such encroachments and prevent further illegal settlements.

“As Assam has taken action against encroachments on its land, we also need to act to protect our areas along the border,” he said.