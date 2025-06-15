Guwahati: The Central government has approved Rs 951.27 crore to build the Tura Bypass in Meghalaya, which will link National Highway 127B with NH-217.

Designed as a two-lane road with paved shoulders, the bypass will span 29.03 kilometers through the Tura district.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari shared details of the project, highlighting its strategic importance for the region.

The new route will start near Sanchonggre village on NH-127B and connect to Jenggitchakgre village on NH-217, avoiding the current route that cuts through Tura’s crowded town center.

NH-217, previously NH-51, serves as the key corridor between Guwahati and Dalu, a border town with Bangladesh and a designated inland customs checkpoint.

The bypass will redirect traffic around Tura’s congested urban core, easing local traffic pressure, reducing travel time, and enhancing road safety.

Authorities also expect the project to improve freight movement and strengthen overall regional connectivity.